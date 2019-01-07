Suresh Kalmadi admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall clinic

FORMER Union minister Suresh Kalmadi was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Saturday night after he complained of uneasiness.

Initially doctors suspected that he had suffered a stroke but further investigations showed he had a shoulder injury, Bomi Bhote, CEO of Ruby Hall Clinic, said. Bhote said he has been shifted to a private room and would be discharged soon.

According to his associates, Kalmadi was on his way to a function when his leg got stuck in something and he fell down. Kalmadi was immediately rushed to Ruby Hall Clinic.

Kalmadi has been out of active politics for the last few years. He was suspended by the Congress after facing allegations of corruption in the Commonwealth Games. He rarely made public appearances except for the Pune Festival. Though not active in politics, the veteran leader has scores of followers who want him to lead the Congress in Pune.