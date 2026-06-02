Supriya Sule’s daughter set to marry son of BJP candidate

Children have nothing to do with their parents' political careers: Sule

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneJun 2, 2026 08:28 PM IST
Supriya Sule said on Tuesday that the children’s relationship has nothing to do with their parents' political careers.Supriya Sule said on Tuesday that the children’s relationship has nothing to do with their parents' political careers. (File Photo)
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With her daughter Revati Sule set to marry Sarang Lakhani, son of BJP candidate Arun Lakhani who is the party candidate for the ongoing MLC election from Wardha-Chandarapur-Gadchiroli NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule said on Tuesday that the children’s relationship has nothing to do with their parents’ political careers.

Revati, daughter of NCP(SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, is the granddaughter of NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar. She is going to marry Sarang Lakhani on June 20.

“Arunbhai’s political ideology has nothing to do with our family relations. They should do their politics, we will do ours. “There is no relation between our children in politics,” Sule said in the city on Tuesday after it was pointed out that her daughter’s soon-to-be in-laws are BJP candidates in the MLC elections. The Sule family has organised a wedding reception in Pune on July 5.

Also Read | A Maharashtra BJP pick for MLC polls with connection to Pawars: Who is Arun Lakhani?

Arun Lakhani too recently clarified that politics is separate from family after the BJP sprang a surprise by declaring candidature to him for election of state legislative council seat from Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli districts. Lakhani, closely associated with chief minister Devendra Fadanavis and union minister Nitin Gadkari, is a businessman working in the Infrastructure industry. He will face a challenge from Shailesh Agarwal of Congress, an alliance partner of MVA which has NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena(UBT) in the alliance.

Meanwhile, Sule said that the NCP(SP) would raise an objection against the NCP candidate from Pune for submitting wrong information in an affidavit about the property tax dues. “We have learnt that the NCP candidate cleared property tax dues of Rs 40,000 on Tuesday while submitting an affidavit about no objection certificate on dues on Monday. This is a technical issue and I am not an expert so I want the election commission to explain it,” she said.

“My query is, can these dues be paid later on after submission of affidavit and during scrutiny? If this is possible then there is no significance left in the affidavit,” she said.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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