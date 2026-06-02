Supriya Sule’s daughter set to marry son of BJP candidate

Supriya Sule said on Tuesday that the children’s relationship has nothing to do with their parents' political careers. (File Photo)

With her daughter Revati Sule set to marry Sarang Lakhani, son of BJP candidate Arun Lakhani who is the party candidate for the ongoing MLC election from Wardha-Chandarapur-Gadchiroli NCP(SP) working president Supriya Sule said on Tuesday that the children’s relationship has nothing to do with their parents’ political careers.

Revati, daughter of NCP(SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, is the granddaughter of NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar. She is going to marry Sarang Lakhani on June 20.

“Arunbhai’s political ideology has nothing to do with our family relations. They should do their politics, we will do ours. “There is no relation between our children in politics,” Sule said in the city on Tuesday after it was pointed out that her daughter’s soon-to-be in-laws are BJP candidates in the MLC elections. The Sule family has organised a wedding reception in Pune on July 5.