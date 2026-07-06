Supriya Sule urges Maharashtra to allow IT employees to work from home amid heavy rains

Earlier, Forum for IT employees requested Sule to urge the state government to allow IT employees to work from home due to rain.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 07:26 PM IST
Pune experienced heavy rainfall throughout the day, causing the water level in the Mutha Riverbed to rise. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)The city experienced heavy rainfall throughout the day, causing the water level in the Mutha Riverbed to rise. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)
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NCP working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Monday urged the Maharashtra government to allow IT workers to work for home given the incessant rains. The move came after IT employees requested the same.

“Heavy rains are lashing Mumbai, Pune and many other areas. Due to this, daily life has been disrupted in several parts of the cities. Citizens get stuck up in traffic jams causing significant hardship. I request the government to grant permission for `work from home’ to employees in establishments wherever possible, including Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi and other areas affected by the downpour,” said Sule in a request to Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis.

She said, “My appeal to citizens is to take care, especially those living near rivers, should remain vigilant and strictly follow instructions issued by the administration. Do not step out of your homes without reason.”

Earlier, Forum for IT employees requested Sule to urge the state government to allow IT employees to work from home due to rain. “We request you to please get ‘work from home’ approved for at least two days for IT employees through the district collector. Every underpass is waterlogged and companies still force employees to report to office when the same work can be delivered from home without any impact. Your push will certainly help us in securing lakhs of employees.” Pavanjit Mane of the forum said.

Also Read | Residents evacuated from flood-prone areas amid heavy rain in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Society Federation (PCCHSF) also requested the Collector to announce work from home for IT employees during natural calamities.

Monday was declared a holiday for all schools in Pune fter the IMD issued a red alert warning of heavy rainfall on the day. Few establishments declared a half day for its staff.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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