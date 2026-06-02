Pune CP cites data to defend police record; Supriya Sule says citizens’ fear cannot be ignored

A detailed letter from Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to Supriya Sule defending the city police’s record on crime and law and order has drawn an equally detailed response from the Baramati MP, who has maintained that official statistics alone cannot dismiss the fear and concerns being voiced by citizens.

The exchange began with a nine-page letter sent by the commissioner on June 1 to Sule and also marked to all the MPs and MLAs from the city, in which he sought to counter criticism of Pune Police and what he described as baseless negative atmosphere being created about law and order situation in Pune regarding rising crime in the city. Sule replied on Tuesday, saying she respected the police force and appreciated the data provided, but stood by the concerns she had raised on behalf of residents. In his letter, Kumar argued that crime in Pune has shown a declining trend over the past few years.

“Pune city’s crime trend appears to be declining. This is clearly reflected in the statistics,” he wrote, while citing figures comparing 2026 with the corresponding period in 2025.

According to the commissioner, incidents of attempted murder have fallen by about 27 per cent, body offences by three per cent, chain-snatching by 56 per cent, house-breakings by 14 per cent, and thefts by 24 per cent. He also stated that incidents of vehicle vandalism have declined by more than 50 per cent.

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Kumar noted that murders had increased by only six cases, and pointed out that most murders stemmed from family and personal disputes, including incidents involving spouses and other relatives. “The first four months of 2026 were extremely peaceful from the crime perspective. However, it is true that five serious incidents occurred within a span of 10 days in May, creating an overall impression that crime had increased,” he wrote.

Kumar said the police responded with “war-footing” measures, including intensified patrolling, combing operations and direct supervision by senior officers. He highlighted several cases in which victims survived because of quick police intervention, including a recent shooting case and an attack on an autorickshaw driver who was allegedly pushed off a bridge.“I assure you that Pune City Police leaves no stone unturned in preventing crime and solving offences,” he wrote.

The commissioner also strongly disputed claims that Pune ranks among the country’s most crime-ridden cities. Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, he said Pune ranks 18th among 19 metropolitan cities in terms of total cognisable offences under IPC/BNS and special laws, and 15th among 19 cities in terms of IPC/BNS offences alone. “To say Pune is fifth in the country in crime or that it is the ‘crime capital’ is not consistent with the facts. On the contrary, NCRB data identifies Pune as a safe city,” he wrote.

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The commissioner also wrote, “There are no criminal gangs in Pune specifically known as ‘Koyta gangs’. The term has created the misconception that organised groups roam the streets attacking people with sickles,” he wrote, adding that social media often labels isolated offences involving sharp weapons as “Koyta gang” incidents.

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In her two-page reply sent on Tuesday, Sule acknowledged the commissioner’s communication and wrote, “I have immense respect and pride for the Maharashtra Police. You serve citizens day and night under extremely challenging circumstances,” she wrote. However, the MP argued, “There is a large disparity between your statistics and the actual experience of citizens. If crime is declining according to the data, why is there still an atmosphere of fear among people?”

Sule questioned whether the growing sense of insecurity reflected weakening communication between the police and the public. She also referred to the recent imposition of prohibitory orders and asked how such measures squared with claims that crime was firmly under control. The MP maintained that her concerns arose from constant feedback from residents regarding violent crime, traffic management, women’s safety and overall public security. “As a public representative, it is my responsibility to place before the administration the concerns being expressed by citizens,” she wrote.