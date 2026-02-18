Supriya Sule urges Pune civic body to protect Kalakar Katta at Good Luck Chowk

Wading into the ongoing controversy over Kalakar Katta at Good Luck Chowk near Deccan Gymkhana, NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, on Wednesday, urged the Pune Municipal Corporation to preserve the designated space for artists and promote art.

“I took up the issue of Kalakar Katta with the civic administration, as young artists perform their art at the place and showcase their talent. We requested that it should not be removed as it has been established as a place for artists and it should not be disturbed,” said Sule after meeting the municipal commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram.

She said that the Pune municipal commissioner assured her that the Kalakar Katta will not be disturbed. “The civic administration said if it has to be disturbed in future for any reason, then a big place will be provided for Kalakar Katta in another location,” said Sule.

BJP corporators have demanded that PMC relocate Kalakar Katta from Good Luck Chowk, citing traffic issues caused by it, but artists have opposed the move. The civic administration has preliminarily found that the Kalakar Katta is affecting the traffic in the area, but has decided to study it in detail.

The NCP working president also said the municipal commissioner told her that the civic administration would take up time-bound projects, as delays are causing many problems in effective execution.

The overhead water tanks have been constructed in many places but remain unused, she said, adding that it was not the fault of the citizens who are being made to suffer.

Sule said there has to be proper road development to resolve traffic chaos. “The ring road should be developed with high priority and in a time-bound manner, while it should be cost-effective. There should not be a cost escalation of the project as it has been observed in the past.”

On the ongoing dispute over water dues between PMC and the Maharashtra Water Resources Department, Sule said, “I will write to the chief minister for intervention on the dispute as both departments are under the state government.”

She said she would follow-up all the projects again in April.