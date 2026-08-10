Supriya Sule, NCP(SP) MPs meet PM Modi, raise Maharashtra issues

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Baramati MP Supriya Sule said on Sunday that no ‘political issues’ were discussed during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other NCP(SP) MPs. The meeting is understood to have lasted around 15 minutes.
“Since Parliament’s proceedings are not running smoothly, it was necessary to bring the pending issues of the public and constituencies directly to the Prime Minister’s notice,” Sule said.
Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe, who was also present at the meeting, said the interaction was a positive dialogue on Maharashtra’s development, setting aside political differences.
“Detailed discussions were held on pending developmental projects in Maharashtra, farmers’ issues, and critical matters concerning their constituencies,” he said.
At the beginning of the meeting, Modi enquired about the health of veteran leader Sharad Pawar and praised his work ethic and political journey.
“The Prime Minister said that the enthusiasm within Sharad Pawar serves as an excellent role model for everyone in politics,” Kolhe said.
During the meeting, NCP(SP) MPs raised several demands concerning Maharashtra. They sought the posthumous award of the Bharat Ratna to social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe and Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj.
Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane sought the release of water from the Ujani Dam into the Manjara Dam to provide relief to the district. The MPs also sought an increase in the quota of financial assistance available to MPs under the PM CARES Fund for the treatment of serious illnesses.
MPs Suresh Mhatre and Kolhe urged the Centre to take an immediate decision on the Maharashtra government’s proposal to name the Navi Mumbai International Airport after late leader D B Patil.
The MPs also urged the Centre to expedite work on the Nashik-Pune high-speed railway project, Pune-Nashik Metro, the PM Gati Shakti scheme in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the Kalyan-Murbad railway line, besides raising issues concerning JNPT.
MP Nilesh Lanke raised the need to expand cancer treatment facilities. The MPs also discussed the pollution of the Chandrabhaga river and onion prices, among other issues.