Supriya Sule, NCP(SP) MPs meet PM Modi, raise Maharashtra issues

Baramati MP Supriya Sule said on Sunday that no ‘political issues’ were discussed during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other NCP(SP) MPs. The meeting is understood to have lasted around 15 minutes.

“Since Parliament’s proceedings are not running smoothly, it was necessary to bring the pending issues of the public and constituencies directly to the Prime Minister’s notice,” Sule said.

Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe, who was also present at the meeting, said the interaction was a positive dialogue on Maharashtra’s development, setting aside political differences.

“Detailed discussions were held on pending developmental projects in Maharashtra, farmers’ issues, and critical matters concerning their constituencies,” he said.