NCP single, united entity, should be returned to Sharad Pawar: Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule said the NCP (SP) was seeking an early hearing in the Supreme Court case against the Election Commission's decision to recognise the other faction as the ‘real NCP’. (File Photo)

Baramati MP Supriya Sule asserted on Sunday that the NCP was a single, united entity but added that it was taken away from Sharad Pawar and should be returned to him “with full rights and justice”.

“The NCP is united. Our party is one. The Nationalist Congress Party is a single entity. Who are the founder-members of the party? Who is the founder-president? When the NCP was formed, the founder member and founder president was Sharad Pawar,” the NCP (SP) leader said in Baramati.

”If you look at the party constitution, an injustice was done to Sharad Pawar, and that battle is currently ongoing in the Supreme Court. My only demand is that the party be returned to Sharad Pawar with full rights and justice,” she said.