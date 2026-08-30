NCP single, united entity, should be returned to Sharad Pawar: Supriya Sule

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Baramati MP Supriya Sule asserted on Sunday that the NCP was a single, united entity but added that it was taken away from Sharad Pawar and should be returned to him “with full rights and justice”.
“The NCP is united. Our party is one. The Nationalist Congress Party is a single entity. Who are the founder-members of the party? Who is the founder-president? When the NCP was formed, the founder member and founder president was Sharad Pawar,” the NCP (SP) leader said in Baramati.
”If you look at the party constitution, an injustice was done to Sharad Pawar, and that battle is currently ongoing in the Supreme Court. My only demand is that the party be returned to Sharad Pawar with full rights and justice,” she said.
Sule said that according to the constitution, the party’s organisational side has primacy over the elected representatives. ”What matters is the district presidents and official documentation. The party’s ownership depends on where the organisational side stands, not the elected representatives. The elected numbers may have gone against Pawar Saheb, but on paper, the party belonged to Sharad Pawar yesterday, belongs to him today, and we will secure justice tomorrow,” she said.
The NCP split in 2023 when Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar walked away with 40 MLAs and joined hands with the BJP to form the Mahayuti along with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. After Ajit Pawar’s death in an air crash, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) claimed that the former deputy chief minister was keen on reunification and that they had held talks in this regard.
“This country does not run on anyone’s whims and fancies. It runs on the Constitution. Once the party is returned, whatever decision Pawar Saheb wants to make regarding it will be entirely his call—whether he wants to hand over the party to someone or who should lead it,” Sule said.
“I am fighting this battle because the person who established the party had it stolen from him through an improper violation of the constitution. The objective is to ensure that the injustice done to Sharad Pawar never happens to anyone else. No one’s power is permanent,” she added.
Sule further said the NCP (SP) was seeking an early hearing in the Supreme Court, where it has challenged the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the other faction as the “real NCP”.
”If I came to your news station and claimed ownership of your channel, would you accept it? Your house belongs to you, but if I entered your home with forged documents claiming my name is on the land registry, would you let me live there? That is why we are requesting an early hearing date in the Supreme Court,” she told reporters.