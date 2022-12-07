Supriya Sule raises Navale Bridge issue in Lok Sabha, demands ‘concrete steps’ to bring down accidents

The issue of a series of accidents on Pune’s Navale Bridge in the recent weeks was raised in Parliament by Baramati MP Supriya Sule Wednesday. Sule demanded the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to take corrective steps to make it a ‘zero accident’ zone. The Narhe area, where the bridge connects Pune city with the Mumbai-Bangalore highway, is a part of Sule’s Lok Sabha constituency.

There have been several accidents in the recent weeks with the most severe being the one involving a truck that hit at least 48 vehicles, 24 of which were badly damaged. The accident on November 20 left 20 persons injured.

Sule raised the matter under Rule 377 of the Lok Sabha proceedings. “Navale bridge in my constituency is seeing a lot of accidents. Since 2021, 17 lives have been lost and accidents have seriously injured 24 persons. On November 20, a truck lost control and damaged 40 vehicles. This bridge has become a black spot for accidents due to a combination of steep inclines, sharp turns and downward slopes,” said Sule.

“Although it’s a national highway, the police and municipal corporation of Pune have taken several steps in the past but we have not been able to ensure a zero-accident area as yet. So, I request the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to look into the matter and take some concrete steps because we are losing many innocent lives,” said Sule.

Navale Bridge remained the most perilous patch among the list of 19 road stretches in Pune identified as accident black spots that together witnessed 200 accidents, 106 deaths and 126 grievous injuries in 2021.