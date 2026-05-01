Stranded on Expressway for 2 hours, Supriya Sule misses Pune event, gets apology from Devendra Fadnavis

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Baramati MP Supriya Sule was among the hundreds of commuters stranded in a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday, due to the inauguration of the Missing Link project. Sule, who was on her way to Pune to attend a flag-hoisting event on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, missed the event.
The Missing Link project was inaugurated a few hours later, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apologized to Sule and other commuters.
Early Friday morning, with the new road yet to open to the public, vehicles had to use the old ghat road during peak morning traffic. The situation worsened after a lane on the existing expressway was closed for the inauguration arrangements.
Sule shared a video of the traffic jam, showing motorists around interacting with her. “It has been two hours that we are stuck at one place,” she said. In the video, Sule is seen speaking in Marathi to a driver of a red hatchback to her left, who narrates his frustration at being stranded.
Sule’s office said, “The MP was heading for a flag hoisting event in Pune from Mumbai. She was stuck in the Expressway jam around 9.30 am in the Ghat section area. The flag hoisting event was scheduled at 10 am. The MP was stranded in the jam for more than two hours and therefore had to miss the flag hoisting event.”
Addressing a press conference after the inauguration of the Missing Link, Fadnavis said, “I want to apologise to Supriya Sule and other commuters who were stranded due to the inauguration of the Missing Link project.”
“Supriya, in the future, you will not get stuck in a traffic jam. I want to remind her that her own government had stopped the project,” he added.
The Missing Link project was implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and is expected to cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune by half an hour.