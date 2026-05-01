Stranded on Expressway for 2 hours, Supriya Sule misses Pune event, gets apology from Devendra Fadnavis

Supriya Sule shared a video of the traffic jam on social media, with motorists around interacting with her.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule was among the hundreds of commuters stranded in a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday, due to the inauguration of the Missing Link project. Sule, who was on her way to Pune to attend a flag-hoisting event on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, missed the event.

The Missing Link project was inaugurated a few hours later, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apologized to Sule and other commuters.

Early Friday morning, with the new road yet to open to the public, vehicles had to use the old ghat road during peak morning traffic. The situation worsened after a lane on the existing expressway was closed for the inauguration arrangements.