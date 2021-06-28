NCP MP Supriya Sule takes up guardianship of two kids orphaned by Covid-19

After consoling the parents of the deceased, Supriya Sule told them they need not worry about the future of the kids as she will look after them. (File photo)

Baramati MP Supriya Sule has become the guardian of two children who lost their young parents to Covid-19 last month. The daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar who has also sought to adopt them said she will take care of their education and health needs.

The kids hail from the temple town of Jejuri which is located close to Baramati.

The kids, both girls, are aged 4 years and one-and-half years. They are currently staying with their grandparents in a one-room tenement in Jejuri.

Their parents, Suraj and Vilas Ghone, who were barely 28 years old had succumbed to Covid-19. The father was into sheep rearing business but was not earning much. The family has not yet paid the bill of their treatment to a Pune hospital. Sule has decided to foot the bill herself.

Sule’s assistant Mayur Jagtap said, “The MP visited the bereaved family and consoled the members which included the aged parents of the deceased couple.”

Sule assured them they need not worry about the future of the kids as she will look after them. “She said will take over the guardianship of the children and look after their health and education needs. The grandparents agreed, saying they themselves were not financially sound and won’t be in a position to look after them. The MP said for the time being she will take the guardianship of the kids. And in the meantime, they can decide whether they want to give the two kids for adoption.”

