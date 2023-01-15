I am safe, says Baramati MP Supriya Sule after her saree catches fire at an event

NCP MP Supriya Sule’s saree caught fire Sunday during the inauguration of a karate competition in the Hinjewadi area of Pune. The Baramati lawmaker doused the fire with her hands.

Sule was garlanding a miniature statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was kept on a table on the stage, to inaugurate the event. As she went close to the table, her saree touched the lamp kept below and caught fire. A video which went viral shows Sule dousing the fire.

“I was at the inauguration of the karate competition organised in the Hinjewadi area when my saree suddenly caught fire. But the fire was controlled quickly,” said Sule in a statement.

Sule urged supporters not to worry. “I want to tell my supporters, citizens, party office-bearers, and admirers that I am safe and that they should not get worried. I value their love and care,” she added in the statement.

Sule’s office said the MP is on a tour of Baramati and will attend a few functions at different places in her constituency. “At today’s function in Hinjewadi, the ‘pallu’ of her saree caught fire when she was about to light the lamp. She herself put out the fire. The MP continued with her engagement and will do so throughout the day.”