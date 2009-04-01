Supriya Sule,Adhalrao-Patil,DSK file papers

Filing of nomination forms gained momentum on Tuesday with four for Pune,two for Baramati,two for Shirur and one for Maval constituency submitted their forms. Prominent among them were NCP candidate Supriya Sule,BSP candidate D S Kulkarni and Shiv Sena candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil.

Sule,daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar,is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati constituency which was till now represented by her father. Pawar is contesting the polls from Madha constituency. Sangeeta Pandurang Shelar of Kranti Sena Maharashtra,party launched by former NCP MLA Shalini Patil,also filed her nomination papers to contest from Baramati.

The maximum forms were submitted for Pune Lok Sabha seat. Builder-turned-politician D S Kulkarni contesting the elections on BSP ticket submitted his papers for Pune Lok Sabha seat. MNS candidate Ranjit Shirole,Rashtriya Samaj Paksha Vikramaditya Dhiman and BSP candidate Kiran Popat Alhat also submitted their forms on Tuesday.

For the neighbouring Shirur constituency,Sena candidate Adhalrao-Patil and NCP candidate Vilas Lande submitted their nomination forms. The NCP candidate for Maval constituency Azam Pansare also submitted his papers for contesting the elections.

The NCP candidates were first two file their nomination papers at 11.30 am the election offices amidst tight security. They were accompanied by Guardian minister Ajit Pawar,state Finanace minister Dilip Walse-Patil and state Cooperation minister Harshvardhan Patil.

City BJP chief Girish Bapat and Sena chief Nana Wadekar were present with Sena candidate Adhalrao-Patil while filing of the nomination papers.

BJP candidate Anil Shirole will submit his nomination papers on Wednesday while the Congress candidate Suresh Kalmadi is likely to file his nomination on Thursday.

The last date for filing of nominations is April 4 and the scrutiny of forms will take place on April 6. The last withdrawal date is April 8 and the polling will take place on April 23. The counting of votes is scheduled on May 16. Scrutiny of the forms will be done on April 6,while withdrawal of nominations will be allowed till April 8. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 16.

