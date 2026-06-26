Supreme Court ruling brings new focus on pedestrian rights fight

For Qaneez Sukhrani, well known for her persistent efforts to improve civic amenities across Pune and its surrounding areas, the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling recognising the right to walk as a fundamental constitutional right—including the right to safe, clearly demarcated, and well-maintained footpaths vindicates a cause she has long championed. The judgment brings renewed focus to her sustained fight for pedestrian rights and urban accessibility.

“At least now the Pune Municipal Corporation must act and constitute the multi-agency committee towards addressing these issues,” Sukhrani whose work has focused on addressing a range of public issues including equitable water distribution, poorly constructed footpaths and the lack of pedestrian infrastructure in several localities. Sukhrani had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the civic body which resulted in a significant order from the Bombay High Court last year.

The court had then categorically stated that the safety of pedestrians using footpaths cannot be compromised and had made it clear that footpaths must be maintained in a condition that user friendly for pedestrians including senior citizens and differently abled persons. The court had also directed that measures to ensure rights of the pedestrians should be scrupulously followed.

“However to my dismay, there was little action on the ground,” Sukhrani claimed and sent a legal notice to the civic body this year. She alleged that several damaged footpaths were not repaired among other concerns. Sukhrani told The Indian Express that there was no feedback to her reminders and she was planning to file a contempt petition.

“This inaction on taking effective steps to safeguard pedestrian rights is particularly concerning in the wake of the landmark judgement of the SC,” she added. “The Court has explained that wherever there are roads, public authorities must provide safe and unobstructed footpaths. The PMC can no longer ignore this responsibility and must take immediate steps to protect pedestrians’ constitutional rights,” she urged.

‘Most common injuries are ankle sprains’

Broken or uneven footpath tiles can cause people to trip and get hurt. A common injury from this is an ankle sprain, which occurs when the ankle twists suddenly and the ligaments get stretched or torn. Dr Nitin Shah consultant orthopaedic surgeon said at the Outpatient Department, at least 50 cases of ankle sprains are seen every month, most of which are caused by uneven surfaces. According to Dr Mayur Kardile, spine specialist, walking on uneven or poorly maintained surfaces significantly increases the risk of ankle and other musculoskeletal injuries.

“There have been numerous instances where individuals have suffered falls while navigating broken footpaths or sustained ankle sprains when their feet became caught in damaged or uneven tiles. Such injuries can lead to increased morbidity, loss of productivity, time away from work and additional healthcare expenses, placing an unnecessary burden on the patients. It is imperative that pedestrian rights are recognized and protected through the provision of safe, well-maintained and accessible footpaths,” Dr Kardile said.

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Dr Abhijit Gholap, consulting orthopaedic surgeon also distinctly recalls a case of a 45-year-old woman who stepped off a footpath onto the road, lost her balance due to an uneven surface and suffered an ACL ligament injury in her knee.“In some cases, pedestrians walking in poor lighting may also miss broken tiles, leading to falls and related injuries,” Dr Gholap said. “These footpath related problems can also lead to falls, bruises and small fractures. Elderly people and those carrying bags or walking quickly are especially at risk. Keeping footpaths even and properly maintained can help prevent these injuries,” Dr Aditya Bari, consulting physician and intensivist at Sinhagad road added.