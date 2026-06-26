Supreme Court ruling brings new focus on pedestrian rights fight

The court had then categorically stated that the safety of pedestrians using footpaths cannot be compromised and had made it clear that footpaths must be maintained in a condition that user friendly for pedestrians.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneJun 26, 2026 07:18 PM IST
pedestrians, pune, pmc,Qaneez Sukhrani, who had file a PIL against PMC, said several damaged footpaths were not repaired. (Express file photo)
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For Qaneez Sukhrani, well known for her persistent efforts to improve civic amenities across Pune and its surrounding areas, the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling recognising the right to walk as a fundamental constitutional right—including the right to safe, clearly demarcated, and well-maintained footpaths vindicates a cause she has long championed. The judgment brings renewed focus to her sustained fight for pedestrian rights and urban accessibility.

“At least now the Pune Municipal Corporation must act and constitute the multi-agency committee towards addressing these issues,” Sukhrani whose work has focused on addressing a range of public issues including equitable water distribution, poorly constructed footpaths and the lack of pedestrian infrastructure in several localities. Sukhrani had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the civic body which resulted in a significant order from the Bombay High Court last year.

The court had then categorically stated that the safety of pedestrians using footpaths cannot be compromised and had made it clear that footpaths must be maintained in a condition that user friendly for pedestrians including senior citizens and differently abled persons. The court had also directed that measures to ensure rights of the pedestrians should be scrupulously followed.

“However to my dismay, there was little action on the ground,” Sukhrani claimed and sent a legal notice to the civic body this year. She alleged that several damaged footpaths were not repaired among other concerns. Sukhrani told The Indian Express that there was no feedback to her reminders and she was planning to file a contempt petition.

“This inaction on taking effective steps to safeguard pedestrian rights is particularly concerning in the wake of the landmark judgement of the SC,” she added. “The Court has explained that wherever there are roads, public authorities must provide safe and unobstructed footpaths. The PMC can no longer ignore this responsibility and must take immediate steps to protect pedestrians’ constitutional rights,” she urged.

Must Read | Behind Supreme Court order on right to walk on footpaths, a surge in India’s pedestrian deaths

‘Most common injuries are ankle sprains’

Broken or uneven footpath tiles can cause people to trip and get hurt. A common injury from this is an ankle sprain, which occurs when the ankle twists suddenly and the ligaments get stretched or torn. Dr Nitin Shah consultant orthopaedic surgeon said at the Outpatient Department, at least 50 cases of ankle sprains are seen every month, most of which are caused by uneven surfaces. According to Dr Mayur Kardile, spine specialist, walking on uneven or poorly maintained surfaces significantly increases the risk of ankle and other musculoskeletal injuries.

“There have been numerous instances where individuals have suffered falls while navigating broken footpaths or sustained ankle sprains when their feet became caught in damaged or uneven tiles. Such injuries can lead to increased morbidity, loss of productivity, time away from work and additional healthcare expenses, placing an unnecessary burden on the patients. It is imperative that pedestrian rights are recognized and protected through the provision of safe, well-maintained and accessible footpaths,” Dr Kardile said.

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Dr Abhijit Gholap, consulting orthopaedic surgeon  also distinctly recalls a case of a 45-year-old woman who stepped off a footpath onto the road, lost her balance due to an uneven surface and suffered an ACL ligament injury in her knee.“In some cases, pedestrians walking in poor lighting may also miss broken tiles, leading to falls and related injuries,” Dr Gholap said.  “These footpath related problems can also lead to falls, bruises and small fractures. Elderly people and those carrying bags or walking quickly are especially at risk. Keeping footpaths even and properly maintained can help prevent these injuries,” Dr Aditya Bari, consulting physician and intensivist at Sinhagad road added.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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