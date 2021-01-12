Supreme Court order on farm laws: Maharashtra farmer leaders express dismay, say expert panel ‘packed with those in favour of new laws’

Farmers’ leaders from Maharashtra have expressed dismay over the Supreme Court’s decision to only put a temporary stay on the three farm laws and form a committee to look into the laws. They have also alleged that the four-member committee formed to study the law is “packed with people who are in favour of the laws”.

Former MP and founder of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Raju Shetti, said the agitating farmers were not looking for a stay but a complete repeal of the laws. “The inclinations of the four people who have been named to form the committee is well known. All of them have spoken in favour of the law and the apex court’s decision to include them in the committee is surprising. This decision has shaken our faith in the judiciary,” he said.

Dr Ajit Navale, leader of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said the agitating farmers are firm on repeal of the laws and a temporary stay is not acceptable to them. “The committee has people who have openly spoken in favour of the law. The AIKS will continue to fight for complete repeal of the law,” he said.

Both Shetti and Navale said further decision would be taken post discussions.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.