Supportive policy measures in Union Budget bring cheer to geospatial, deep tech firms

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget has certainly brought cheer to companies working in the geospatial sector. The minister’s announcements on drone hubs and usage for agricultural and land records management, they feel, will be a shot in the arm for the sector.

Drones, GIS (geographic information system) and usage of satellite data for predictive analysis have long been regarded as sunrise segments with multiple usages for the technology. Over the last several years, GIS has expanded its scope from agriculture to town planning. Satellite imagery too has found multiple uses and a recent green nod to drones for agriculture nutrient management has opened up new segments for this technology. Numerous start-ups have mushroomed to cater to the growing need of this technology.

During her Budget speech, the Finance Minister once again reiterated the government’s focus on this sector. Geospatial systems and drones have been coupled with Artificial Intelligence as a sunrise segment which would see supportive policy measures. Kisan drones, besides being used for the application of nutrients, would also be utilised for land records upgradation and assessment.

Shrikant Gabale, Director of Unity Geospatial & Graphics Solutions, welcomed this move. “Land record upgradation will provide immense potential for usage of the latest technology. Land records are supposed to be maintained by the state government. Barring Karnataka, the records are not updated in other states. This move would help in getting the process streamlined,” he said.

Similarly, Roli Jindal, Co-founder of deep tech company RMSI Cropalytics, welcomed the budgetary announcement. “The government’s recent revision in geospatial data guidelines and the Budget announcement on use of kisan drones for crop assessment will boost the agriculture ecosystem. Innovative agri-start-ups like Cropalytics welcome the government’s intent on engaging agri-tech start-ups and companies… This will give us a better opportunity to bring the latest technologies like satellite imagery, IoT devices, drones, AI&ML for land digitisation, crop yield estimation, yield tracking and many other benefits to the agriculture sector,” she said.

Rajiv Kapoor, Chairman and Managing Director of RMSI Pvt Ltd, termed the move heartening. “Geospatial technology has moved from being a niche to mainline technology driving public-private partnerships for large infrastructure programmes, ensuring their timely completion through tracking, monitoring and managing performance as per plans. GIS will be a crucial technology that will drive growth ambitions of the country – providing employment and also aiding the new-age ecosystem by providing location intelligence at your fingertips,” he said.