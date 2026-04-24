Pune city water supply hit over delayed maintenance

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Water supply across Pune was disrupted on Friday after maintenance and repair work on the supply system was extended. The failure to restore supply led elected representatives to confront the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding the inconvenience to citizens.
PMC has promised residents that the supply would be restored by evening, however, at the time, some parts of the city were receiving water
with low pressure and were expected to get a normal pressure supply on Saturday.
The delay irked corporators from all parties in the PMC’s general body, who demanded accountability from the administration responsible for managing water supply. “The PMC had initially planned a water closure last week, but it was postponed due to a strike by water tanker operators. This week, the water closure occurred on Thursday, during which 45 maintenance and repair projects to improve the water supply system were scheduled,” said Pavnit Kaur, Additional Municipal Commissioner.
She said that most of the work was completed, but work on the main transmission line was delayed.
Water was supposed to be restored by midnight, but the delay in work has affected the supply, said Kaur.
Kaur also noted that accidents involving private tankers had resulted in two deaths, with the city police mandating the installation of rear cameras and helpers to provide a 360-degree view of the tanker area.
The PMC has prepared a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) for private tankers. According to this procedure, every private tanker must be registered with a declaration of the water source, and GPS tracking and camera installations will be compulsory. Kaur also stated that the water supply in Mohammadwadi and Undri areas will improve as the transmission line from the Vadgaon water treatment plant to the overhead water tanks in Dorabji and Cloud 9 is expected to be completed in the coming days.
Water is expected to be available in the overhead tanks by May 15, and the distribution line will become operational as its construction is complete.
The issue was raised by Kunal Tilak of BJP, Haji Gafur of NCP, Anita Ingle of NCP(SP) as well as Swarda Bapat and Punit Joshi of BJP.
BJP corporator Yogesh Mulik pointed out that PMC should devise a policy to reimburse water tanker bills of housing societies, arguing that residents should not have to bear the financial burden for water due to the civic body’s failures.