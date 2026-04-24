Pune city water supply hit over delayed maintenance

Water is expected to be available in the overhead tanks by May 15, and the distribution line will become operational as its construction is complete. (Express File Photo)

Water supply across Pune was disrupted on Friday after maintenance and repair work on the supply system was extended. The failure to restore supply led elected representatives to confront the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding the inconvenience to citizens.

PMC has promised residents that the supply would be restored by evening, however, at the time, some parts of the city were receiving water

with low pressure and were expected to get a normal pressure supply on Saturday.

The delay irked corporators from all parties in the PMC’s general body, who demanded accountability from the administration responsible for managing water supply. “The PMC had initially planned a water closure last week, but it was postponed due to a strike by water tanker operators. This week, the water closure occurred on Thursday, during which 45 maintenance and repair projects to improve the water supply system were scheduled,” said Pavnit Kaur, Additional Municipal Commissioner.