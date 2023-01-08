scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Sunil Jain appointed Insurance Ombudsman of Pune

The Offices of Bima Lokpal are at 17 centres across the whole country and are governed by the Insurance Ombudsman Rules, 2017.

The jurisdiction of this office is over the state of Maharashtra (except Mumbai Metro). (Express Photo)
Sunil Jain, an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer of the 1986 batch, has taken on the role of Insurance Ombudsman or Bima Lokpal of Pune.

The jurisdiction of this office is over the state of Maharashtra (except Mumbai Metro).

The Offices of Bima Lokpal are at 17 centres across the whole country and are governed by the Insurance Ombudsman Rules, 2017.

Jain has 35 years of experience in public service in varying capacities. He has earlier worked for the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) as Chief Vigilance Officer, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd at Mumbai from 2017 to 2021.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 00:01 IST
