Sunetra should become CM and realise Ajit dada’s dream: Minister

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare said that Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar should become the Chief Minister and fulfill Ajit Pawar’s dream, as the NCP launched its campaign for the Baramati bypoll on Sunday.

“We, the party workers, always dreamt of Ajitdada becoming the CM. Unfortunately Maharashtra could not have him as the CM. But I am certain this dream will be realised with you becoming the chief minister in future,” Tatkare said.

This is the first time an NCP leader has expressed such a view. Supporting her views, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said, “Every party feels its leader should become the chief minister. I, too, feel likewise… It can happen if not today, in the next 10 years. Sunetra Pawar is just a step away.”