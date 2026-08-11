Sunetra Pawar skips Sharad Pawar family event amid NCP merger, PK buzz

Even as top political leaders gathered in New Delhi on Monday for the wedding reception of Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati Sule, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar skipped the high-profile Pawar family event.

The absence marks the second time in under a week that Sunetra Pawar has missed a major function, having previously been absent from an event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai.

Addressing her absence, an aide to the Deputy Chief Minister said, “The Deputy Chief Minister had pre-scheduled engagements and was unable to travel to New Delhi. However, her two sons attended the reception. She had earlier attended Revati’s wedding in Mumbai as well as the reception in Pune.” Revati Sule married Nagpur-based businessman Sarang Lakhani on June 20 in Mumbai.