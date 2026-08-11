Sunetra Pawar skips Sharad Pawar family event amid NCP merger, PK buzz

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was previously absent from an event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 06:50 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sunetra Pawar (Express File Photo)Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sunetra Pawar (Express File Photo)
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Even as top political leaders gathered in New Delhi on Monday for the wedding reception of Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati Sule, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar skipped the high-profile Pawar family event.

The absence marks the second time in under a week that Sunetra Pawar has missed a major function, having previously been absent from an event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai.

Addressing her absence, an aide to the Deputy Chief Minister said, “The Deputy Chief Minister had pre-scheduled engagements and was unable to travel to New Delhi. However, her two sons attended the reception. She had earlier attended Revati’s wedding in Mumbai as well as the reception in Pune.” Revati Sule married Nagpur-based businessman Sarang Lakhani on June 20 in Mumbai.

Her previous absence from Amit Shah’s Mumbai event sparked political speculation. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, her nephew, alleged that the Union Home Minister had avoided meeting her, hinting at friction following her recent meeting with political strategist Prashant Kishor. BJP spokesperson Pravin Darekar dismissed the claim as speculative and unfounded.

Cross-party attendance at 6, Janpath

Despite her absence, the reception hosted at NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s 6, Janpath residence drew leaders from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived around 9.15 pm and stayed for nearly 45 minutes. Earlier, at 8.30 pm, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra arrived to congratulate the newlyweds. Supriya Sule, alongside senior NCP (SP) leaders Jayant Patil and Anil Deshmukh, received the arriving dignitaries.

Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Yugendra Pawar shared details of his brief interaction with the Prime Minister. “When I met the Prime Minister, he inquired ‘Kaise ho’ and spoke with my wife.”

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Yugendra added that PM Modi also spoke with Rohit Pawar and his wife, inquiring about the Magarpatta City project in Pune and noting how local farmers had pooled land for the development.

While both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi interacted with the newly married couple and other attendees, the two leaders did not cross paths. “Although they were in the same hall at one point, they did not come face to face. Security around the Prime Minister was tight, permitting only pre-cleared guests near him,” Yugendra said.

During his visit, Modi sat alongside Sharad Pawar and Amit Shah, with Pawar introducing several family members and friends to the Prime Minister.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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