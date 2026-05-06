Sunetra resigns as Rajya Sabha MP in less than 2 years

The MLA-elect has traded her seat in the Council of States for the Maharashtra assembly after securing a historic win that surpassed previous family records.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneUpdated: May 6, 2026 10:02 PM IST
Sunetra Pawar resignation, Baramati assembly bypoll 2026The NCP leader submitted her resignation to Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan to focus on her new role in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.
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Two days after winning the Baramati assembly bypoll with a “record margin” over 2.18 lakh votes, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Wednesday resigned as Rajya Sabha MP.

Sunetra Pawar, the MLA-elect, called on the Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, C P Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhawan the same day and tendered her resignation as Member of Rajya Sabha.

Her resignation was accepted by the Chairman with effect from May 6, the NCP said.

“As I have been elected to the Maharashtra State assembly, I have tendered my resignation as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. I am grateful to the people of Maharashtra for having elected me to the Vidhan Sabha, as well as for the opportunity given to me to serve at the national level as a Member of the Council of States. My tenure, though short, has been enriching and enlightening, and has brought a wider perspective to my understanding of national and international issues,” she said after submitting her resignation. Vice President Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji accepted my resignation. He also guided me on my onward journey in public life, for which I am ever so grateful.”

Also Read | Record Assembly bypoll victory under her belt, Suntera Pawar now faces challenges in ‘stabilising’ NCP

Sunetra Pawar was nominated for Rajya Sabha by her husband Ajit Pawar, the national president of NCP. She was elected unopposed on June 18, 2024. She replaced Praful Patel, the NCP working president Praful Patel who had four year term Rajya Sabha term left.

However, the NCP made Patel resign and ensured Sunetra made it to the Rajya Sabha. In the same month when she became the Rajya Sabha MP, Sunetra Pawar had lost the Baramati Lok Sabha election by a margin of 1.58 lakh votes to her sister-in-law Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar had staked everything to get his wife elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati. NCP’s alliance partner, BJP and Shiv Sena had backed him to the hilt. The Baramati electioneering had witnessed bitter duel between the two Pawar families. In fact, most members of the extended Pawar family in the Sule camp. Even Ajit Pawar’s brother and his family had supported Sule. Despite his all-out efforts, Sunetra Pawar had lost the Baramati Lok Sabha election by a big margin. A rattled Ajit Pawar then ensured that his wife made it to Rajya Sabha.

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Sunetra Pawar had won the Baramati assembly by a record margin of over 2.18 lakh. She even surpassed her husband late Ajit Pawar’s record margin of winning by over 1.65 lakh which he had achieved in 2019 elections. Sunetra Pawar secured the record though she hardly campaigned. Her younger son, Jay Pawar, led his mother’s campaign.

Meanwhile, Jay Pawar, will hold a Janata Darbar in Baramati on Thursday, the NCP said. He will personally meet citizens from 11:00 am to 3 pm and ensure prompt resolution of their concerns.

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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