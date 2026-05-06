Sunetra resigns as Rajya Sabha MP in less than 2 years

The NCP leader submitted her resignation to Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan to focus on her new role in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

Two days after winning the Baramati assembly bypoll with a “record margin” over 2.18 lakh votes, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Wednesday resigned as Rajya Sabha MP.

Sunetra Pawar, the MLA-elect, called on the Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, C P Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhawan the same day and tendered her resignation as Member of Rajya Sabha.

Her resignation was accepted by the Chairman with effect from May 6, the NCP said.

“As I have been elected to the Maharashtra State assembly, I have tendered my resignation as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. I am grateful to the people of Maharashtra for having elected me to the Vidhan Sabha, as well as for the opportunity given to me to serve at the national level as a Member of the Council of States. My tenure, though short, has been enriching and enlightening, and has brought a wider perspective to my understanding of national and international issues,” she said after submitting her resignation. Vice President Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji accepted my resignation. He also guided me on my onward journey in public life, for which I am ever so grateful.”