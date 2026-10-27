Pune land deal case: Notices issued to Sunetra Pawar’s special duty officers

Two officers on special duty (OSDs) attached to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar have been issued notices in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities in a Pune land deal involving Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which her son, MP Parth Pawar, is a partner.
The notices were issued last week by the Pune city police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Pimpri Chinchwad police.
“Notices have been issued to around 12 people whose statements are required to be recorded. Two of them are OSDs attached to Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar,” a Pune city police officer said on condition of anonymity.
The individuals have been called to record their statements regarding communications, transactions and dealings linked to the land sale deed.
A controversial land deal
In May 2025, 40 acres of Mahar Watan land in Mundhwa was allegedly sold illegally to Amadea Enterprises LLP without mandatory state approval. The land parcel, which had been leased to the Botanical Survey of India and was reportedly worth around Rs 1,800 crore, was allegedly bought for Rs 300 crore, with a stamp duty waiver of Rs 21 crore.
Mahar Watan land refers to land traditionally granted to members of the Mahar (now a Scheduled Caste category) community as compensation for performing hereditary village duties.
In November 2025, following a complaint, an FIR was registered at Khadak police station. The case was later transferred to the Pune EOW. On January 27, the Pune EOW filed a 1,886-page chargesheet against Sheetal Tejwani, 44, the key accused in the case. Tejwani allegedly held powers of attorney from 272 watandars (landholders) of Mahar Watan land in Mundhwa that was subsequently sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP.
In May, the EOW filed a supplementary chargesheet against Parth’s partner in Amadea, Digvijay Patil. In July, a civil court in Pune ordered cancellation of the sale deed related to the Mundhwa land.
Separately, the Pimpri Chinchwad police are investigating allegations of graft and irregularities linked to the same multi-crore land transaction. The FIR was filed against Patil, Tejwani and Ravindra Taru, the now-suspended sub-registrar who registered the transaction.