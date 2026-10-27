Pune land deal case: Notices issued to Sunetra Pawar’s special duty officers

Two officers on special duty (OSDs) attached to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar have been issued notices in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities in a Pune land deal involving Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which her son, MP Parth Pawar, is a partner.

The notices were issued last week by the Pune city police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

“Notices have been issued to around 12 people whose statements are required to be recorded. Two of them are OSDs attached to Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar,” a Pune city police officer said on condition of anonymity.