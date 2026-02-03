Sunetra Pawar gets Guardian Minister charge of Pune

Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the post was vacated due to her husband's death. (Express file photo)

Ending speculation on who will be the Guardian minister of Pune after the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday declared that newly appointed deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of deceased Ajit Pawar, will take responsibility of the post of Pune Guardian minister.

Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the post was vacated due to her husband’s death. Sunetra was elected as NCP MP of Rajya Sabha after her defeat to sister-in-law Supriya Sule of NCP(SP) in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Following the 2024 assembly elections, the BJP has the largest strength of nine legislators elected to the state assembly from Pune district. Even though NCP has eight legislators, Pawar did not give the post of Guardian minister of Pune to BJP. Ajit first took on the responsibility of Guardian Minister between 2004 to 2014 in the Congress led Democratic Front government.