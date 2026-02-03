Sunetra Pawar gets Guardian Minister charge of Pune

Sunetra was elected as NCP MP of Rajya Sabha after her defeat to sister-in-law Supriya Sule of NCP(SP) in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneFeb 3, 2026 07:22 PM IST
Sunetra Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Guardian Minister, Pune,Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the post was vacated due to her husband's death. (Express file photo)
Ending speculation on who will be the Guardian minister of Pune after the death of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday declared that newly appointed deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of deceased Ajit Pawar, will take responsibility of the post of Pune Guardian minister.

Following the 2024 assembly elections, the BJP has the largest strength of nine legislators elected to the state assembly from Pune district. Even though NCP has eight legislators, Pawar did not give the post of Guardian minister of Pune to BJP. Ajit first took on the responsibility of Guardian Minister between 2004 to 2014 in the Congress led Democratic Front government.

It was during his tenure as Guardian minister that Ajit brought the NCP to power in the Pune civic body. The post was taken over by then state minister Girish Bapat of BJP after his party came to power in the state in 2014. He took the responsibility till March 2019 till he was elected to Lok Sabha from the Pune constituency. After that the BJP appointed state minister Chandarakant Patil to hold the post for a few months till assembly elections in 2019.

Ajit Pawar once again took over the responsibility during the MVA rule in 2019 and retained it till the Uddhav Thackeray led government was in power. As the MVA collapsed and the BJP-Shiv Sena government came in power, BJP minister Chandrakant Patil became the Guardian minister. He had to reluctantly give the responsibility to Ajit Pawar after the NCP joined the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

In the municipal council elections in December last year, the NCP dominated the elections by winning 10 of the 17 civic bodies. However, the BJP showed that it was a dominant force in urban areas as it defeated the NCP and gained power in Pune as well as Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation in the January 15 elections. Now again, the two state-level allies are fighting each other to establish their supremacy in rural areas in the ongoing elections to the Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis.

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Live Blog
