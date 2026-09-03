Sunetra Pawar directs special task force to fix Hinjewadi’s traffic, water, road issues

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Thursday directed officials to set up a special task force for Hinjewadi, Pune’s IT hub, to speed up long-pending work on roads, traffic, water supply, electricity, garbage collection and the Metro line. The decision came at a review meeting held in Pune to address civic and infrastructure complaints from residents of Hinjewadi, Maan and Marunji.

Hinjewadi is one of the biggest contributors to Maharashtra’s economy, and Pawar said the area’s infrastructure problems have dragged on for years without a proper solution. As many agencies – PMRDA, MIDC, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Metro, the Public Works Department, Mahavitaran and local gram panchayats – are all working in Hinjewadi at the same time, projects often stall for lack of coordination.

To fix this, Pawar ordered a dedicated task force for Hinjewadi, modelled on a similar body already working in Chakan. She also said a request will be sent to the Chief Minister for an urgent meeting to fast-track PMRDA’s roughly Rs 426 crore development plan for the area.

Weekly meetings to track progress

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Every department involved will now have to prepare a clear blueprint of its work and begin acting on it immediately. To keep things on track, a coordination meeting between all agencies will be held every week to review progress on roads, Metro, traffic congestion, garbage management, water and power supply.

Pune Collector Jitendra Dudi said, “Around 5 to 6 lakh people commute in and out of Hinjewadi every day, but the limited number of entry and exit roads keeps causing severe traffic jams. Over the next 18 months, the plan includes laying about 60 km of drainage network, along with new footpaths and streetlights.”

For traffic in particular, Dudi proposed deploying 100 personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force at congestion points, restricting heavy vehicles during peak hours, and adjusting IT company work timings to stagger the rush. It was also decided to increase police staff, install more CCTV cameras, and fill potholes across key stretches.

On garbage, the proposal is for gram panchayats to collect waste locally and send it to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for processing. On water, Dudi outlined a plan to streamline the supply by sourcing water from the Pavana Dam and utilising the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) scheme, with a state-level meeting planned to clear pending decisions.

Metro, new roads on the way

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PMRDA Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari said, “Six new parallel roads are being planned to ease pressure on the busy Bhujbal, Laxmi and Hinjewadi chowks, with land acquisition already underway.”

On the Metro front, Chaudhari said, “The first 12 stations on the Hinjewadi corridor have received CMRS (Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety) approval, and services are likely to commence soon.”