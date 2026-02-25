Sunetra Pawar to contest Baramati Assembly bypoll, Parth set for Rajya Sabha entry

The Nationalist Congress Party is also set to announce Sunetra Pawar’s name as its national president.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 25, 2026 12:51 PM IST
sunetra pawarWhen the bypoll takes place, there is a possibility that Sunetra Pawar will be elected unopposed. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
Make us preferred source on Google

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is not a member of either House of the state legislature, will contest the Baramati Assembly bypoll and her son, Parth, will be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said on Wednesday.

“We have taken a decision regarding nominating Parth for the Rajya Sabha. Similarly, Sunetra Pawar will contest from Baramati,” state NCP president Sunil Tatkare told The Indian Express. The decision was taken at an NCP core committee meeting on Monday. “We will finalise the names today. The announcement will be made either today or tomorrow,” Tatkare added.

The Baramati seat fell vacant after Ajit Pawar, who won the Assembly constituency for a record eight times, died in a plane crash on January 28. Following his death, his wife Sunetra took over as the deputy chief minister. However, she is neither an MLC nor an MLA, and will have to get elected to either of the two Houses of the state legislature within six months of taking oath as the deputy CM.

Also Read | Sunetra Pawar takes NCP reins, pitches for minority welfare, development, Ajit legacy

The State Election Commission has yet to announce the date for the Baramati bye-election.

When the bypoll takes place, there is a possibility that Sunetra Pawar will be elected unopposed. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has allotted the Baramati seat to the NCP (SP), and the Sharad Pawar-led party may not field a candidate against her, sources said. When asked about this, Tatkare said, “Let us see…we will certainly try for an unopposed election.”

The NCP is also set to announce Sunetra Pawar’s name as the national president of the party. Ajit Pawar was the party president after his faction split and joined the BJP’s Mahayuti government. “Yes, Sunetra Pawar’s name as national president will also be announced today or tomorrow. We have our final meeting on the issue today,” Tatkare said.

Political Pulse | Backroom Brief | Amid Sunetra Pawar’s rise, Sharad Pawar’s long game, as buzz grows over BJP’s ‘invisible hand’

Meanwhile, Parth Pawar, who is set to become a Rajya Sabha MP, had earlier set his eyes on the Lok Sabha. In 2019, he had contested from the Maval Lok Sabha seat but was defeated by a big margin of votes by Shrirang Barne of the undivided Shiv Sena.

Story continues below this ad

Late last year, Parth landed in a controversy over a land deal in Pune’s Mundhwa. The controversy related to the purchase of 40 acres of land by Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Parth is a partner. The land, estimated to cost Rs 1,800 crore, was purchased for Rs 300 crore, and the firm was also accused of evading stamp duty worth Rs 21 crore.

Though an FIR was filed against revenue officials and the firm’s director, no case was made out against Parth. Even the Kharge committee appointed to probe the matter has cleared Parth. “Neither was an FIR filed against Parth nor has the committee recommended any action against him. Parth should have no problem in making it to the Rajya Sabha,” an NCP leader said.

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 25: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments