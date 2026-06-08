Sunetra Pawar makes surprise visit to Baramati hospital, pulls up ‘negligent’ staff

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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar made an unexpected visit to the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Hospital in Baramati to personally assess the healthcare services being provided. During her visit, she warned the “negligent” staff and urged them to perform their duties with greater diligence.
During her visits to various hospital departments, she gathered in-depth information on patient facilities, hygiene standards, medicine supply, and overall management, the NCP said in a release.
She interacted with patients and their relatives to understand their challenges. She issued a stern warning to staff members found to be negligent, instructing them to perform their duties responsibly and promptly, the NCP said.
Sunetra Pawar also gave strict instructions to the administration regarding maintaining cleanliness on the hospital premises. She ordered that necessary measures be taken immediately to ensure there are no gaps in healthcare services and that common citizens receive high-quality care.
“This was not merely a formal visit, but an action reflecting her sensitivity toward public issues and her keen eye on administration. This visit once again demonstrated that Sunetravahini is capably carrying forward the legacy of the work style of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar,” the NCP said.
“Her promptness in addressing public issues, discipline in work, and her method of making decisions based on direct, on-site inspections are the reasons why many today see a reflection of Ajitdada in her. Her efforts will certainly be significant in bringing about positive and people-oriented changes in Baramati’s healthcare system in the coming days,” the party added.