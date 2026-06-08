Sunetra Pawar makes surprise visit to Baramati hospital, pulls up ‘negligent’ staff

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar made an unexpected visit to the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Hospital in Baramati to personally assess the healthcare services being provided. During her visit, she warned the “negligent” staff and urged them to perform their duties with greater diligence.

During her visits to various hospital departments, she gathered in-depth information on patient facilities, hygiene standards, medicine supply, and overall management, the NCP said in a release.

She interacted with patients and their relatives to understand their challenges. She issued a stern warning to staff members found to be negligent, instructing them to perform their duties responsibly and promptly, the NCP said.