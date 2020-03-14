Summer to set in over Maharashtra by month-end: IMD

According to the latest ERP, summer-like weather conditions are expected over Maharashtra by March 27 According to the latest ERP, summer-like weather conditions are expected over Maharashtra by March 27

Pune and neighbouring area are likely to witness another spell of cool weather next week before summer sets in over the state towards end of this month. All through this week, minimum temperatures over Madhya Maharashtra dropped below 15 degrees Celsius, making it cooler than other regions of the state, said an official at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

This fluctuation in temperatures, indicated in IMD’s Extended Range Prediction (ERP), is mainly due to the cold winds blowing from north India, said an official.

“There is continuous penetration of cold northerly winds over parts of north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra, which have contributed in bringing down temperatures. Both the day and night temperatures have fallen below normal in these sub-divisions,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather department, IMD, Pune.

On the day, Nashik (12 degrees Celsius), Malegaon (13.4 degrees Celsius), Mahabaleshwar (13.6 degrees Celsius), Ahmednagar (14.6 degrees Celsius) and Pune (14.7 degrees Celsius) experienced cooler weather.

On the temperatures trend in the coming days, Kashyapi said, “ The temperatures will continue to remain low for another 24 hours, thereafter, the minimum temperatures will rise marginally. However, the maximum temperatures will continue to remain around 32 – 33 degrees Celsius till March 17 over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan.”

According to the latest ERP, summer-like weather conditions are expected over Maharashtra by March 27. Though IMD defines summer season to last between March and May, this year, the season is yet to set over Maharashtra.

This is mainly attributed to an extended winter season over North India, where Met officials said, temperatures continue to remain low, with the continuous passing of western disturbances. Western disturbances are eastward propagating cold winds that bring rainfall or snowfall over extreme north India during winter months. These winds are one of the major contributing factors in controlling the temperatures over northern plains. This year, IMD officials said, there have been over 20 western disturbances passing over northern parts of India, which is nearly three times more than the climatological normal for January and February.

“As per climatology, there are about four to five western disturbances reported in January and February, each. However, this year, more than 20 western disturbances have passed within the last two months. This, is also a reason for the winter season is getting extended in March,” said a senior official from National Weather Forecasting Centre, New Delhi.

However over rest areas of Maharashtra, IMD has forecasts some light rainfall and thunderstorm in the coming days.

“Due to the wind convergence, there are changes of rainfall and thunder likely over Vidarbha till March 17. But, this rain-bearing systems will soon move eastwards and thereafter, rainfall would be concentrated over neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh,” said Kashyapi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.