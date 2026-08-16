BJP leader blames Trump for delay in Ahilyanagar road work

BJP's Maharashtra vice-president Sujay Vikhe-Patil says US President’s war tactics leading to rise in alcohol consumption in India

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
2 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 16, 2026 07:30 PM IST
BJP leader Sujay Vikhe-Patil blamed US President Donald Trump’s war tactics for rising alcohol consumption in India and local road delays.BJP leader Sujay Vikhe-Patil blamed US President Donald Trump’s war tactics for rising alcohol consumption in India and local road delays. (Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

BJP’s Maharashtra vice-president and a former MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil Sunday alleged that alcohol consumption in India has increased due to the war tactics of US President Donald Trump.

Vikhe-Patil further claimed that delay in construction work on the Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road was caused by chain of global events, adding that “attacks on Iran have impacted the supply of crude oil.”

“This man (Trump) says one thing at night, another in the morning, and something entirely different the next day. Trump sometimes claims the war is over, and immediately the next day takes a stance on missile attacks. These shifting stances are affecting some people in India as well. Due to the confusion caused by Trump’s actions, the amount of alcohol consumed by certain people has increased,” Vikhe-Patil, son of Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

Vikhe-Patil was speaking about the delayed construction work on the Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road, in Ahilyanagar.

The BJP leader said Trump’s war policies are having bizarre consequences in India too.

Citing reasons for the delaying in completion Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road work, Vikhe Patil claimed that a chain of global events is behind it. ”Attacks on Iran have impacted the supply of crude oil,” he said.

Pointing out that the production processes related to crude oil affect petroleum products, the BJP leader said the by-products obtained from them are used to manufacture bitumen for roads.

Story continues below this ad

”Consequently, disruptions in supply and production have reduced the availability of bitumen. All of this has happened because of Donald Trump’s war policy. This is all linked. Those who understand will get it,” Vikhe Patil alleged.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments