BJP leader blames Trump for delay in Ahilyanagar road work

BJP’s Maharashtra vice-president and a former MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil Sunday alleged that alcohol consumption in India has increased due to the war tactics of US President Donald Trump.

Vikhe-Patil further claimed that delay in construction work on the Ahilyanagar-Manmad Road was caused by chain of global events, adding that “attacks on Iran have impacted the supply of crude oil.”

“This man (Trump) says one thing at night, another in the morning, and something entirely different the next day. Trump sometimes claims the war is over, and immediately the next day takes a stance on missile attacks. These shifting stances are affecting some people in India as well. Due to the confusion caused by Trump’s actions, the amount of alcohol consumed by certain people has increased,” Vikhe-Patil, son of Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.