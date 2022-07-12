Suicide suspected as daughter-in-law found dead; Alandi chairperson among 3 booked

THE DAUGHTER-in-law of the chairperson of Alandi Municipal Council was found dead at her residence on Markal Road on Sunday evening. A case has been filed against the chairperson, her husband and son, following allegations of suicide due to harrassment.

Police have identified the deceased as Priyanka Abhishekh Umargekar (24). She was reportedly found hanging at her residence on Markal Road in Alandi area.

Priyanka was the daughter-in-law of Vaijayanta Umargekar, chairman of Alandi Municipal Council.

She was also the daughter of former PCMC corporator Kamal Gholap. Priyanka got married to Abhishekh Umargekar in November 2021.

After knowing about her suspected suicide, a team of Alandi police station rushed to her residence and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the body was later taken for post-mortem.

Initially, Alandi police lodged an accidental death (AD) as per the legal procedure and a probe was launched to ascertain the exact cause behind the death.

“Today evening, Priyanka’s father lodged an FIR against her husband and parents-in-law. Accordingly, we have booked them under sections of the IPC including 304 (b), 498 (a).

Further investigation is on,” said senior police inspector Ramesh Patil of Alandi police station.