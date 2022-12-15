scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Academic Suhas Palashikar quits over Maharashtra literary award withdrawal

The political scientist quits the language advisory committee in protest against the withdrawal of a government award for the translation of alleged Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy’s prison memoir.

Suhas Palashikar. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Prominent academic Suhas Palashikar has announced his resignation from the Maharashtra government’s language advisory committee in protest against the widely criticised move to withdraw an award that the government had announced for Anagha Lele for her Marathi translation of Kobad Ghandy’s prison memoir.

“I am resigning from the membership of the Language Advisory Committee of Maharashtra Government owing its decision to abruptly withdraw the award of a book it had previously conferred,” Palashikar, who taught political science at Savitribai Phule University for many years, said in a Twitter post.

Literary awards announced on December 6 under 35 categories included one for Lele for her Marathi translation of Fractured Freedom: Prison Memories and Thoughts, written by Ghandy, an alleged Maoist ideologue. The award carried a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.

More from Pune

The government, however, issued a resolution on Monday withdrawing the award, a move that invited widespread criticism from the literary world. Authors Sharad Bawiskar and Anand Karandikar protested against the decision and members of various committees of the Marathi language department submitted their resignations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...Premium
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:33:47 pm
Next Story

What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in final episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close