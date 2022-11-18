Sugarcane harvesting halted on Day 1 of stir call by farmers’ body

The sugarcane harvesting was halted on Thursday in view of a two-day stoppage call given by farmers’ union Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

Former MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti claimed that almost all the mills in Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur districts supported their call, with demands including an immediate payment of Rs 200 per tonne of cane crushed last year and Rs 350 per tonne over the government-declared Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) this season, and an increase in the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) of sugar as well as the price of ethanol.

Shetti said on Thursday, “This is the first time that the farmers have also raised the issue of ethanol price, which is usually being raised by the mills only… We hope the government will accede to our demands.”

The union members on Day One of the stoppage call also halted the transport of cane to a few mills in Sangli district, and the Rajarambapu Patil Cooperative Sugar Mill — managed by the family of senior NCP leader Jayant Patil — in Sangli’s Walwa taluka.

Earlier this month, Shetti had led a massive rally of cane growers to the office of the Sugar Commissioner in Pune. One-time payment of FRP, increase in the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar, and increase in price of ethanol were some of the demands the Sanghatana have placed before the commissioner. Back then, Shetti had announced that they would force mills to suspend operations in case their demands are not met, with consequently calling for a suspension of harvesting on November 17 and 18. Accordingly, the members of the farmers’ union had approached the mills, asking them to stop sugarcane harvest for two days.