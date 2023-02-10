Sugar production may fall short of target; mills clear 88 pc payment despite hurdles

This sugar season may fall short of the expectations of state mills, which were hopeful about a bumper season.

After a bumper 2021-22 season, the 2022-23 sugarcane crushing season was also supposed to reach another high in production. Over 200 mills were expected to crush 1,343 lakh tonnes of cane and produce 138 lakh tonnes of sugar. However, the prolonged monsoon has thrown a spanner in the works, with per hectare yield dipping significantly. Millers are now expecting production of only 122-125 lakh tonnes of sugar.

In spite of these hiccups, mills have been fairly regular with their payments. State mills have cleared 88 per cent of the Rs 15,166 crore they had to pay as cane dues.

Till February 6, the sugar commissioner’s office has received payment details from 202 mills in operation. Mills had crushed 635 lakh tonne of cane and for this, they had to pay farmers a total of Rs 15,166 crore. Of this, Rs 13,276 crore has been paid to farmers, while Rs 2,297 crore is pending.

Of the 202 mills that are operational, 76 have cleared 100 per cent of their payment while 126 mills will have to pay arrears. Millers, however, said the reduction in sugar production is not the only issue they had to face this season.

While ex-mill sugar prices have stagnated between Rs 3,100 and Rs 3,200/quintal, the decision of the central government not to provide additional export quota has hurt the cash flow of mills.

“If mills were allowed to export 20 lakh tonnes more, the payment situation would have been much better,”said a miller from Marathwada.

With the temperature getting warmer, farmers in Solapur and Marathwada have also expressed concern about the fate of their standing crop. Efforts are being made to ensure easy availability of water till the season lasts and the crop doesn’t dry up.