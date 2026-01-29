Sugar mills in Baramati mourn the loss of their leader

The Maharashtra sugar industry is known to have been the stronghold of Ajit Pawar with the Dy CM always determined to keep the sector under his command. In his death, the members of the sector believe that they have also lost their leader.

By: Express News Service
3 min readPuneUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 12:23 AM IST
Sugar mills in Baramati mourn Ajit Pawar, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flightRajendra Dhaval Patil, former director of the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill in Baramati, was in no position to speak when he heard the tragic news.
Make us preferred source on google

Rajendra Dhaval Patil, former director of the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill in Baramati, was in no position to speak when he heard the tragic news. Patil, who is the Western Maharashtra head of farmer organisation Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana said while they were politically poles apart, Ajit Pawar always respected sugarcane farmers.”

When in 2019-20 the Malegaon Karkhana was up for polls he called me over and requested me to contest from the panel supported by him as a farmer representative. He never asked me to join his party,” he said.

Patil said while working as the director, he saw the deputy chief minister working closely with mills to ensure farmers are paid on time. “He even called up mills who delayed payment and urged them to pay on time.. for him the farmer was the base of the economy,” he said.

Also Read | Why Ajit Pawar demise has dealt a big blow to Fadnavis as Mahayuti churn begins

As a resident of Baramati, Patil said Pawar was the instrument which transformed the once small agricultural area into technologically powered agri-development zones. “In Baramati he was the son of the soil— he gave time to everyone and heard people out; the area has lost its guardian now,” he said.

Political Pulse | Ajit Pawar and BJP: Ties shaped by power, pragmatism, and unease

The Maharashtra sugar industry is known to have been the stronghold of Ajit Pawar with the Dy CM always determined to keep the sector under his command. In his death, the members of the sector believe that they have also lost their leader.

Shahaji Gaikwad, managing director of the Daund Sugar Private Limited, talked about how Pawar had an eye for detail in the working of every sugar mill. “Be it the technical management of the mills or availability of bags, Dada kept himself abreast of every detail in the industry. He wanted technology to be available to farmers but at a cost which is affordable,” he said. Gaikwad felt the region had lost a vital guardian.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Just weeks ago, political circles were abuzz with speculation that the two sides — divided since Ajit Pawar’s dramatic 2023 breakaway to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government — were inching toward a family and political reunion.
After Ajit Pawar’s death, the big if: what a united NCP could have meant
Arijit Singh
Why Arijit Singh’s retirement makes total sense: Exploitative Bollywood, and a fanbase bigger than Taylor Swift
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
Advertisement