Sufficient stock in dams after heavy rain, Pune Municipal Corporation says no water cuts for now

With sufficient water stock available in all the four dams upstream of Mutha river, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday announced that there will be no more water cuts and regular supply of water will continue. However, the civic body will take a decision on water management later, based on then rainfall and stock in dams.

“Regular water supply will continue after July 26 and there is no water cut planned at present. However, the situation will be reviewed later on and a decision will be taken based on water stock in dams and rainfall,” said Annirudh Pawaskar, chief engineer and in-charge of civic water supply department.

The four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar – have a total of 20 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water stock at present while the city draws around 19 TMC from the dams.

At the beginning of July, the PMC was alerted by the state Water Resource department about the deficit rainfall as the collective water stock had dropped to 2.5 TMC. The PMC had started alternate day water supply but heavy rain soon after that filled the dams to over 60 per cent of their capacity.

The civic body had initially announced that there will be no water cuts till July 26. With rainfall slowing down in catchment area of dams, the district Water Resource department earlier this week stopped releasing water from Khadakwasla dam into Mutha river.