Suffering from sleeplessness? Time to invoke the Goddess of sleep

While everybody else around her was sleeping at night, Pune-based contemporary performer Aditi Venkateshwaran stayed wide awake. In the morning, she would be tired.

It was as a final-year student at the Intercultural Theatre Institute in Singapore last year that Venkateshwaran decided that her independent project would be a show about being tired. “I realized a lot of people around me were just tired,” she says. The more she spoke to people and looked around, it seemed that urban fatigue had taken over almost all the cities in the world.

According to many studies, sleep disturbances are a global phenomena. The US-based John Hopkins Medicine says that insomnia is the most common sleep-related problem, “with about one-third of adults experiencing insomnia symptoms at any given time. Up to 10 percent have insomnia severe enough that it’s considered a full-fledged disorder”.