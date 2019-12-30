Suffering from cerebral palsy, 31-year-old surmounts odds, set to become judge

Nikhil Prasad Baji Nikhil Prasad Baji

Nikhil Prasad Baji, a 31-year-old from Navi Peth who suffers from cerebral palsy, has cleared the examination for Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. Baji will now head for judicial training, which is scheduled to commence in February.

Baji’s family lives in Rambaug Colony of Navi Peth area. His family never treated him like he was lacking something, and supported him to achieve more, he said.

Baji got into Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) examination directly after Class 12. In junior college, Baji had classmates who lived away from home and were visually-challenged. He said they inspired him to live independently and away from home when he got selected at GNLU.

After graduating from GNLU, he practised law at Shivajinagar District Court and Debt Recovery Tribunal for five years.

The examination for recruitment to Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class comprises of three stages: a preliminary test, a mains examination and an interview.

He continued to work at the Debt Recovery Tribunal, but at the same time, also prepared for the preliminary examination that was held in April 2019.

“I used to study for three hours daily. Since I was working at the Tribunal, it helped me understand law better than a fresher. That certainly helped me in the examination,” he said.

However, to his dismay, soon after he cleared the preliminary exam and was preparing for the mains examination, he suffered from Bells Palsy, which paralysed half of his face. This made it difficult for him to study. He directed his efforts towards recovering swiftly. With physiotherapy, he recovered in a month.

Remembering those days, Baji said, “There are roadblocks and obstacles that come in the way to achieving your goals, but if you are determined enough, nothing can stop you.”

When asked if Baji had planned to work as a judge from the beginning, he said, “Judiciary was always at the back of my mind. I had appeared for this exam after graduation, but lagged behind by a few marks. So I decided to practise law for a few years and then appear again.”

He credited advocate Ganesh Shirsat Avhad, of B E Avhads’s Law Classes, with guiding him during the course of his preparations. He said he received unconditional support from his parents, brother and sister-in-law.

“From waking me up at 4 am, to going out and getting things that I needed, as well as helping me with the interview, they have always been there for me in every way possible,” he said. His friend Ameet Deovasthale helped him as a scribe during the exams.

“The process for me was self-evolving, with something to learn at every stage, which is more important according to me. And when the result is positive, it is the greatest achievement.” Baji said. “It’s an honour for me to be selected for the post. There will be challenges and responsibilities upon us to do justice to the post. The judiciary has been maintaining the highest standards of decorum and I just hope to contribute to it and serve justice,” he added.

