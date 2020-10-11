Sudden rain chokes parts of Pune

Met officials also said that the low pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a depression by October 11. (Express photo)

Sudden downpour accompanied by thunder on Sunday afternoon took Pune residents by surprise. The city recorded 11.6 mm rainfall in less than two hours, which led to severe waterlogging in many parts.

Soaring day temperatures added to the moisture content in the air, said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune. “Due to high temperature, convective activities led to thunder and rain, which will be experienced till Monday,” said an IMD official.

Met officials also said that the low pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a depression by October 11 and as this system moves further, more rain is forecast over parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Konkan during next week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.