Successful flight test of supersonic missile-assisted torpedo release system conducted

A successful flight test of the Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was conducted from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha on Monday.

This is the second known successful test of the SMART system conducted by the DRDO after its maiden successful test in October last year.

Calling the Monday test a ‘text book launch’, DRDO said the entire trajectory was monitored by the electro optic telemetry system, various range radars, including the down range instrumentation and down range ships deployed at various locations in Bay of Bengal. As part of the test, the missile carried a torpedo, parachute delivery system and various mechanisms required for release of the torpedo.

“This canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies — two stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation. The missile is launched from a ground mobile launcher and it can cover a range of distances.” said DRDO. Canister-based means it is stored and operated from specially designed compartments. In the canister, the inside environment is controlled, thus making its transport and storage easier, and improving the shelf life of weapons.

Torpedoes are self-propelled weapons that travel underwater to hit the target and can be fired from either above or under the water surface. The operations of torpedoes are limited by their range per se. In the mid 2010s, the DRDO launched an ambitious project to build capacity to launch torpedoes assisted by missiles. The first flight test of the system was conducted on October 5, 2020.

This SMART system comprises a mechanism by which the torpedo is launched from an existing supersonic missile system — by making complex modifications in it — which takes the torpedo to a much longer range than its own. For example, a torpedo which has a range of around 50 km can be taken to a distance of 1000 km by the missile system, from where the torpedo can be launched.

The system not only builds the capability to fire the torpedo beyond its range but also gives flexibility in terms of the launch platform that comes with the missile system, DRDO officials said. A number of DRDO laboratories including Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI) both located in Hyderabad, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) Agra and Naval Science and Technology Laboratory (NSTL) Visakhapatnam have developed technologies required for SMART system. After the test in October last year, DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy had said that SMART is a game changer technology demonstration in the Anti-Submarine Warfare.

Officials said that India’s capacity building in the area of anti-submarine warfare is crucial in the light of China’s aggressive deployment of naval assets in general and submarines in particular in the Indian Ocean Region. When the SMART system is deployed, it would give India the capability of firing torpedoes at adversary naval assets from far beyond the torpedo range. The anti submarine warfare assets consist of deployment of submarines, specialised anti submarine ships, air assets and state of the art reconnaissance and detection mechanisms.

After the test of the SMART system on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the teams involved and said that the development of the system is a perfect example of building futuristic defence systems in the country, a statement from Ministry of Defence said. It added that DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated all those involved in the successful test. Reddy said the system will enhance the strength of the navy and promote self-reliance in defence.