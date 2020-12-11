Pune: Sub-registrar’s offices to remain open on Saturdays, work for longer hours

Earlier, intending to boost the real estate and construction business following the lockdown, the Maharashtra government had decided to slash stamp duty on sale deeds from 5 per cent to 2 per cent until December 31.

The Inspector General of Registration (IGR) has extended the work timings of sub-registrar’s offices in Pune due to increased footfall. Five sub-registrar offices in Pune city will be open from 7.30 am to 8.45 pm until December 31. The offices will also remain open on Saturdays as well as on government holidays to deal with the increased crowd.

Owing to the prolonged closure of registration offices during the lockdown and the temporary reduction in stamp duty by the state government on transactions, sub-registrar’s offices in Pune have been witnessing a continuous stream of visitors, which prompted the IGR to extend the work hours.

Earlier, intending to boost the real estate and construction business following the lockdown, the Maharashtra government had decided to slash stamp duty on sale deeds from 5 per cent to 2 per cent until December 31. As per the decision, announced three months ago, the stamp duty will remain 3 per cent between January 1 and March 31 before returning to the normal rate of 5 per cent from the next financial year.

Officials said that residents were rushing to make the most of the concession, which has resulted in crowding at sub-registrar’s offices.

“To deal with the crowd during Covid-19 pandemic and help residents avail the benefit of reduced stamp duty, we have decided to operate offices with maximum crowd in two shifts from 7.30 am to 3.15 pm and 1 pm to 8.45 pm,” said Omprakash Deshmukh, Inspector General of Regisration, Maharashtra.

Officials said that there are a total of 27 sub-registrar’s offices in Pune district, of which five have been directed to operate in two shifts. The remaining offices will operate at their usual timings of 10 am to 6 pm. Maharashtra has a total of 517 sub-registrar’s offices and the department is in the process of adding more.

