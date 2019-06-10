‘Sturdy’ Kesar cornering a lion’s share of export markets over Alphonso

Alphonso might be the most talked about mango variety, but when it comes to overseas markets, it is Kesar that rules the roost. Around 70 per cent of Indian mangoes which make way to the overseas markets are Kesar, a variety of the fruit that is grown mostly in the arid districts of Jalna, Osmanabad and Aurangabad among others in the state.

The mango season for many is synonymous for yellowish Alphonso or Hapus mangoes from the Konkan coast of the state. Known for its thin skin and delicate flavour and fragrance, the Alphonso variety is perhaps the most sought after mango variety from Maharashtra. However, when it comes to the overseas markets, which provides better returns, the sturdier Kesar mangoes fare better.

On an average, India exports 50,000 tonnes of mangoes of which 40,000 tonnes is from Maharashtra. Both officers of the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) and exporters say Kesar constitutes around 70 per cent of the export consignments.

Exporter Sanjay Pansare lists out various reasons for Kesar stealing the march over Hapus. “Longer shelf life, absence of the problem of spongy tissue (a condition where portion of the pulp remains unripe) and sturdiness are the major reasons for Kesar cornering a lion’s share of the export market,” he said.

This variety, which is also grown in arid parts of Gujarat, is amenable for vapour heat treatment, hot water treatment as well as irradiation treatment, which are necessary for overseas markets. Wastage in case of Alphonso mangoes is also higher, given the delicate and fragile nature of the variety. Also, Hapus commands better price in the domestic markets, which is another reason for growers not to explore export markets.

What plagues Kesar is the lack of proper branding, which, BG Kapse, former state government officer, feels needs to be addressed. Kapse, whose subject of dissertation was mangoes, said untapped markets present huge potential for the fruit. “We should explore markets, like Canada, for Kesar,” he said.

Referring to a clutch of advantages that Kesar holds, he said: “Alphonso is the only mango which has the problem of spongy tissue and its yield per hectare is also low. For arid Marathwada, Kesar is a much better proposition and if the overseas markets are exploited , it will help the whole value chain.”

In 2011, the Kesar variety produced in the Gir region of Gujarat was granted the GI tag.