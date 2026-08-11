Indian-led study finds one of the fastest shrinking star systems yet

An international team led by Indian astronomers has found a pair of dead stars spiralling towards each other at record speed. Using observations from the Chinese-led Einstein Probe mission and NASA’s NICER telescope, the team found that a pair of white dwarfs, the dense dead cores left behind when stars like the Sun run out of fuel, are locked in an extraordinarily tight orbit.

That orbit is shrinking fast, a telltale sign that the system is radiating away energy as gravitational waves, according to authors of the study that was was recently published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The study was led by Dr Rahul Sharma and Prof Chandreyee Maitra from Pune-based International Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics.