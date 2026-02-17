New study identifies strategy to treat therapy-resistant form of leukemia

More than 85% of Acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL) patients can be cured.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
Feb 17, 2026
New study identifies strategy to treat therapy-resistant form of leukemiaThe study have been published recently in the Journal of Translational Medicine, a prestigious journal published by Springer Nature. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
One of the most curable forms of blood cancer is Acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). For decades, doctors have been able to save thousands of lives worldwide using arsenic trioxide (ATO) as the main drug.

Today, more than 85% of APL patients can be cured. However, in about 8–10% of patients, this life-saving drug stops working and the cancer returns, leaving doctors with limited options. In these cases, arsenic is unable to kill the cancer cells.

“These patients eventually stop responding to ATO and relapse. For them treatment options are extremely limited and outcomes are poor,” Dr. Syed Hasan, Associate Professor at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) R&D wing of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai said.

He explained that this is when an approved cancer drug Venetoclax comes into action, “We noted that the cancer cells changed their survival strategy. In these cases, arsenic is not able to kill cancer cells. Instead, the cancer cells change their survival strategy and derive their energy from their internal “power plant” called mitochondria. These cells also increase the production of BCL2, a protective protein which prevents the death of cancer cells. However this drug (Venetoclax) cuts off the cancer cell’s energy supply. “It pushes the resistant cancer cells beyond the level of survival,” Dr Hasan added.

These findings suggest that a drug already in clinical use could be repurposed to rescue patients whose “miracle” APL therapy has stopped working. Findings of this study have been published recently in the Journal of Translational Medicine, a prestigious journal published by Springer Nature. In this study, researchers explained why arsenic fails and how this resistance can be overcome using Venetoclax.

Deepshikha Dutta, Phd- SRF, Hasan Lab at ACTREC-TMC who was also part of the study said, “The drug increases the stress factor in the cell and reactivates natural destruction of the cancer cell. Venetoclax also triggers a cellular clean-up process, pushing resistant cancer cells beyond survival levels,” Dutta added.

“Importantly, Venetoclax worked at very low (nanomolar) doses in leukemia cells and it significantly reduced tumor burden and improved survival in multiple mouse models designed to mimic real-world, ATO-resistant APL. When we combined Venetoclax with ATO, the effect was even stronger: tumors shrank more, leukemia cells in the bone marrow dropped further, and mice lived longer than with drug alone,” Dutta said.

According to Dr Hasan, since Venetoclax is already used in hospitals for other blood cancers, this discovery could be used for designing new treatment strategies for APL patients with relapsed blood cancer. This research offers fresh hope for the patients of relapsed APL, especially in countries like India, by transforming a deadly relapse cancer into a treatable disease once again.

“It offers hope for a group of patients who currently have no options and showcases Indian scientists and clinicians working together across basic research, patient samples, and animal models to solve a very practical clinical problem. This study also highlights how understanding cancer metabolism, energy uptake by cancer cells can be directly targeted for more precise treatments,” Dr Hasan said.

