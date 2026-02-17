New study identifies strategy to treat therapy-resistant form of leukemia

The study have been published recently in the Journal of Translational Medicine, a prestigious journal published by Springer Nature. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

One of the most curable forms of blood cancer is Acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). For decades, doctors have been able to save thousands of lives worldwide using arsenic trioxide (ATO) as the main drug.

Today, more than 85% of APL patients can be cured. However, in about 8–10% of patients, this life-saving drug stops working and the cancer returns, leaving doctors with limited options. In these cases, arsenic is unable to kill the cancer cells.

“These patients eventually stop responding to ATO and relapse. For them treatment options are extremely limited and outcomes are poor,” Dr. Syed Hasan, Associate Professor at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) R&D wing of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai said.