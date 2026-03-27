Women’s handmade folk art blooms in Pune

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

Pune’s Kalachaya Darpan Art Gallery buzzed with creativity as Studio Art for All kicked off a vibrant exhibition of traditional Indian folk art. Running from March 27 to 29, 2026 the show features handmade works by 18 women artists, marking a proud milestone for the seven-year-old platform founded by Shraddha Trivedi.

Studio Art for All has connected over 10,000 students from Pune and countries like the USA, UK, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and France. Its over 17,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook celebrate indigenous art forms. A highlight is Shraddha Trivedi’s Mata ni Pachedi artwork, gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and auctioned by his office for Rs 90 lakh to support the Namami Gange initiative.