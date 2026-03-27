Women’s handmade folk art blooms in Pune

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Written by Vaishnavi Gujar
Pune’s Kalachaya Darpan Art Gallery buzzed with creativity as Studio Art for All kicked off a vibrant exhibition of traditional Indian folk art. Running from March 27 to 29, 2026 the show features handmade works by 18 women artists, marking a proud milestone for the seven-year-old platform founded by Shraddha Trivedi.
Studio Art for All has connected over 10,000 students from Pune and countries like the USA, UK, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and France. Its over 17,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook celebrate indigenous art forms. A highlight is Shraddha Trivedi’s Mata ni Pachedi artwork, gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and auctioned by his office for Rs 90 lakh to support the Namami Gange initiative.
The exhibition opened with Saraswati Vandana setting a devotional tone. “Strokes of devotion” and rare spiritual art collection honours Shakti-a feminine power through 18 unique interpretations depicting Hanuman, avatars of Devi, Shivshakti, animals, ancient stories, nature, Varakari tradition, Jagannath, Radha Krishna, Goddesses, and Shankara. All pieces are freehand, drawing from myths like Dashavatara and Hanuman Chalisa. The artists hail from diverse fields as CAs, IT professionals, singers, photographers, corporates, scientists, doctors, lawyers, sports stars, homemakers, and more.
“It’s not just art. It’s every woman artist’s emotion and confidence in every line of each artwork,” said chief guest of opening ceremony Charmie Parekh and Indian civil servant.
Sudhir sharma A board member of the World Economic Forum, who has showcased Indian designs globally added, “Art is a stress buster. In today’s world with so many problems and stress especially for women art solves issues. These pieces depict our culture’s rituals.”
(The author is an intern at The Indian Express)