Students, visitors fume over ‘unannounced’ holiday at Pune University

As the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) remained closed on Monday for all administrative work, the “unannounced holiday” didn’t go down well with a group of students and visitors who called on the campus during the day.

The holiday was a compensatory off given in lieu of a Senate meeting held earlier on one of the schedules holidays. Conventionally, a notice is put up on the website of the university a day or two prior to any scheduled holiday. However, no such notice was put up with regard to Monday, which led to inconvenience to several visitors, said a few student activists.

When contacted, registrar Prafulla Pawar shared with The Indian Express a notice issued in March announcing the holiday as a compensatory day off.

“I work on clock-hour basis at a college in Loni Kalbhor and had come to the university for approval-related work. But, after reaching here, I found the department closed. It’s very irresponsible as several people visit the campus and can’t be expected to keep track of every notice issued in last six months; they should have announced it in last couple of days,” said Satish Kumar, a visitor.

A PhD student from the English department who had come to return books to the Jaykar library said, “Today was the last day for returning books and though I had an infant to take care of at home, I left her with a neighbor for a couple of hours and came here. Why would I do that if I knew the university is closed? I took pictures of the closed department so that when they ask me to pay a fine later, I can argue my case.”

Registrar Pawar denied the holiday was unannounced and said notices had been shared earlier. According to the copy of a notice issued in March, since the Senate meeting was held on one of the holidays, September 13 was marked as an administrative holiday.