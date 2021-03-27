Students of Classes X, XII protest at Shaniwarwada; demand mixed mode of examination

Students from Classes X and XII staged a protest at Shaniwarwada on Friday, against the decision to conduct annual state board examination in the offline mode from next month (representational )

SCORES OF students from Classes X and XII staged a protest at Shaniwarwada on Friday, against the decision to conduct annual state board examination in the offline mode from next month. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also announced a slew of concessions for students last week along with the announcement of the examination.

One of the main demands by students is that a mixed mode of examination (online and offline) should be conducted (online/offline). They have also demanded an increased gap between exam papers, best-of-five formula for Class XII, further reduction in syllabus or another alternative during evaluation, equal weightage to internal (school/college assessment) and theory written external assessment and so on.

Police, however, later stopped the students from protesting at the heritage structure as they did not have the required permission.

Vijendra Naidu, an HSC science student from Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “We have not attended a single practical session so far, all of them were online. I don’t know what a chemical smells or looks like or what it weighs. Imagine us in a laboratory later and experimenting with these things. Whether it’s now or later, how can we appear for practical examinations? Also, our entire learning took place online, we barely understood any concepts and we haven’t had any writing practice or revision. So we want that our exams should also be conducted online. Besides, we don’t want to risk contracting Covid-19,” he said.

Hadapsar resident Santosh Gosavi, a Class XII student of science faculty, said even though the state education department claimed to reduce the syllabus by 25 per cent, effectively it was not done.



“Rather than skipping chapters, they have reduced some points in each chapter; this is meaningless since to understand concepts, one has to study it anyway. Rather than the current format, they should keep 50 marks for internal school-based exams and rest in theory. Also, we want them to cancel practical examinations since we have had no practice and a question bank should be put out by the board,” he said.