Students may get online degrees before convocation in Maharashtra universities

Students of state public universities in Maharashtra might soon receive their degrees before the university’s convocation ceremony. Meetings are currently underway at the Higher and Technical Education Department to formulate a policy to provide certificates to students prior to the convocation online through Digilocker.

Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Director of Higher Education, told The Indian Express on April 23, “Following the directions of Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, meetings are underway regarding providing degrees to students before the convocation. The relevant provisions in the University Act are being studied. A decision will be taken in the next few days.”

In public universities across the state, convocation ceremonies are organised where students who have completed undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, or PhD programs are awarded their degree certificates. Students are also honored for outstanding academic performance. Convocation ceremonies also become an important milestone and day of celebration in the lives of students.