Students may get online degrees before convocation in Maharashtra universities

However, delays in organising these ceremonies by the college sometimes results in delays in the issuance of degree certificates. This affects student’s opportunities for further education or employment as the necessary documents like degrees might not be available on time.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneApr 24, 2026 01:02 AM IST
Chandrakant Patil, Students may get online degrees before convocation, Maharashtra universities, Maharashtra universities convocation, Maharashtra universities online degrees, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsHigher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil
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Students of state public universities in Maharashtra might soon receive their degrees before the university’s convocation ceremony. Meetings are currently underway at the Higher and Technical Education Department to formulate a policy to provide certificates to students prior to the convocation online through Digilocker.

Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Director of Higher Education, told The Indian Express on April 23, “Following the directions of Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, meetings are underway regarding providing degrees to students before the convocation. The relevant provisions in the University Act are being studied. A decision will be taken in the next few days.”

In public universities across the state, convocation ceremonies are organised where students who have completed undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, or PhD programs are awarded their degree certificates. Students are also honored for outstanding academic performance. Convocation ceremonies also become an important milestone and day of celebration in the lives of students.

However, delays in organising these ceremonies by the college sometimes results in delays in the issuance of degree certificates. This affects student’s opportunities for further education or employment as the necessary documents like degrees might not be available on time.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil had in 2023 indicated that universities may not need to conduct convocation ceremonies at all, and that student’s academic documents could instead be made directly available through DigiLocker. However, convocation ceremonies have continued over the last three years at all universities.

Now in 2025, the department has initiated steps to formulate a policy about students receiving their degree certificates before the convocation online. High-level meetings at the education department are currently underway and a decision regarding the same might be announced in the coming days.

In the past, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued guidelines to universities to use khadi and handloom material for convocations instead of colonial clothing.

 

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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