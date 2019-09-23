Students from Uri visit Pune for ‘capacity building’

A total of 20 students and one teacher from Uri in Jammu and Kashmir visited Pune between Friday and Sunday as part of a capacity building tour under Operation Sadhbhavana of the Indian Army. The students, studying in different classes, come from villages close to the Line of Control in the Uri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The capacity building tour is an initiative of the Indian Army to showcase the history, culture and social bonding of the nation. It facilitates connecting students from the border areas with various parts of the country through student tours, among many other objectives.

The group of students students visited Imagica theme park and Bombay Engineering Group in Khadki on Friday. The group was taken to the National War Memorial in Pune on Saturday where they interacted with Major General Navneet Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area.