Students,CAP authorities indulge in blame game

Wednesday,the second day of Class XI admissions,saw around 750 complaints being reported by students about their allotted junior colleges through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

CAP authorities,however,refused to attach importance to these complaints,blaming students and parents for committing errors in filling up admission forms,which they said have reflected in the allotment of unsatisfactory college.

Speaking with Newsline,deputy director of education and ex-officio head of CAP Suman Shinde underlined the need for spreading more awareness among students and parents about filling up admission forms in future.

Most of the complaints from students are of getting undesired college. Candidates need to understand that colleges are allotted as per the score in Class X and there is no other basis to allotment. Therefore,while filling up the admission form they should give choices of colleges keeping in mind their merit, she said,adding that measures will be taken to spread awareness about filling up of forms before admissions in the next academic year.

As per the schedule,candidates have to claim their seat in the allotted college till Friday,while display of first waiting list for vacant seats is expected to be out on July 20 at 5 pm.

CAP authorities said issues faced by a group of students in getting admitted to Kamal Nayan Bajaj Junior College in Chinchwad were addressed. Chaos was reported at Bajaj college Tuesday when some students were denied admission as per CAP allotment with college authorities maintaining it has lesser intake than the allotted candidates.

There were technical issues related to seats coming under in-house quota. We have discussed it with college authorities. There is no error in our part and the college has agreed to admit all allotted candidates, Shinde said. To complaints from students and parents that helpline numbers of grievances redressal cell set up at Abasaheb Garware College for CAP admission were not working,Shinde said more staff has been deployed at the cell.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App