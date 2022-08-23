scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Student tells school counsellor she was raped seven years ago, cops lodge FIR

Police have booked the accused in this case under sections 376, 354 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police suspect the boy is now 22 years old, and was about 15 when the incident took place.

During a counselling session at a city school on ‘good touch, bad touch’, a girl student, now 15 years old, narrated how she was raped by a boy seven years ago, in 2015. The counsellor, along with the victim and social activists, approached a police station and filed a complaint of rape on Sunday.

Police have booked the accused in this case under sections 376, 354 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police suspect the boy is now 22 years old, and was about 15 when the incident took place.

During the session, the girl told the counsellor that in 2015, when she was in Class 3, a boy who lived in her neighbourhood called her. Later, he allegedly touched her private parts and raped her. “The school counsellor and Muskan activists approached the police station with the victim.

An FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the victim. Investigation has been launched,” said the police officer who is investigating the case.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:56:07 am
