Student held for theft at Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe’s Pune bungalow

Neelam Gorhe was not present at the bungalow when the incident took place. (Image: @neelamgorhe/File)

A 21-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly entering the bungalow of Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council member Neelam Gorhe in Pune’s Model Colony area in the early hours of September 26. Gorhe has sought an in-depth investigation into the incident and the motive behind the alleged break-in.

The accused, Himanshu Hire, a native of Satana in Nashik district, allegedly entered Gorhe’s Silver Rocks bungalow on Harekrishna Temple Road in Model Colony, Shivajinagar, around 3 am, police said.

Bhagwat Havane, a security guard at the bungalow, lodged an FIR at the Shivajinagar police station under sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house) and 331(4) (punishment for house trespass or house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).