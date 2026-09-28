Student held for theft at Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe’s Pune bungalow

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A 21-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly entering the bungalow of Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council member Neelam Gorhe in Pune’s Model Colony area in the early hours of September 26. Gorhe has sought an in-depth investigation into the incident and the motive behind the alleged break-in.
The accused, Himanshu Hire, a native of Satana in Nashik district, allegedly entered Gorhe’s Silver Rocks bungalow on Harekrishna Temple Road in Model Colony, Shivajinagar, around 3 am, police said.
Bhagwat Havane, a security guard at the bungalow, lodged an FIR at the Shivajinagar police station under sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house) and 331(4) (punishment for house trespass or house-breaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to police, Hire allegedly cut off the water tank connection at the bungalow. When Havane went to the terrace to check the connection, he spotted Hire and, with the help of a policeman deployed at the bungalow, caught him around 6.15 am.
Police said Hire was handed over to them for further investigation. At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly carrying a hammer, gloves, tongs, a 10-metre-long rope, around 15 ml of Dynapar QPS Plus solution, a pain-relief product, and a thermos.
Gorhe was not present at the bungalow when the incident took place. In a statement, she said she had spoken to the Pune City Police Commissioner and sought a detailed probe.
“I have spoken to the Commissioner of Pune City Police to investigate the case properly. He has assured a proper probe. It is learnt that the suspect entered the bungalow by climbing a tree alongside at around 3 am. When he was questioned about the equipment like hammer and tong in his possession, he gave a vague reply that he wanted to dry his clothes. But then why was he carrying hand gloves and why did he stop the water connection,” Gorhe told The Indian Express.
“It is also learnt that the suspect is a student of M.Sc in Pune. Police should probe the motive behind his act committed at a time when a huge police force was on road for Ganesh Visarjan bandobast. He was nabbed because of the alertness of the security guard and police personnel at the bungalow,” she said.
Police sources said the accused has been taken into custody from the court and further investigation is underway.