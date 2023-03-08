Student drowns in river during Holi celebrations

A 21-year-old Computer Science Engineering student drowned in the Indrayani river when a group of students were celebrating Holi on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased Jaideep Patil, who hailed from Jalgaon district, was in his third year at Dr DY Patil College of Engineering and Innovation in Varale. After playing Holi, some students stepped into the stream to wash the colour off, but Patil slipped and drowned, said an official at Talegaon MIDC police station, adding that his body was recovered by local divers at 2:30 pm.